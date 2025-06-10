Showers, storms possible Tuesday across DC region; Canada wildfire smoke returns Wednesday

The Brief Scattered showers and storms may develop Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s and high humidity. A cold front moves through, clearing skies overnight and bringing lower humidity by Wednesday. Wildfire smoke returns Wednesday, creating hazy sunshine before clouds build later in the week.



A humid and cloudy Tuesday across the D.C. area, with highs in the mid-80s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Morning temperatures range from the upper 60s to low 70s, with dense air making outdoor conditions uncomfortable.

Storms and humidity

What we know:

Spotty showers may develop early, particularly south toward Fredericksburg and southern Maryland, as well as northwest near Hagerstown and parts of West Virginia.

A cold front is expected to move through later in the day, bringing relief from high humidity and reducing the risk of showers and storms.

Temperatures should peak around 84 degrees, with a chance of pop-up storms through the afternoon. Skies will clear overnight, and humidity will drop, leading to drier conditions by Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke returns

Wednesday will be less humid, though Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to return, creating hazy sunshine.

By late this week, clouds will build again as temperatures rise, bringing unsettled weather heading into the weekend.

