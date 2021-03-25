Man suspected of intentionally crashing into Alexandria Verizon store arrested in North Carolina, police say

A driver suspected of plowing into Verizon storefront in Alexandria has been arrested in North Carolina.

Alexandria police declined to identify the man, nor have they indicated whether he will return to face charges in Virginia.

They also declined to say what charges he could be facing.

The driver allegedly entered the store in the the 2900 block of Richmond Highway twice, demanding that his phone line be disconnected.

When an employee told him a second time that they could not perform that service, he reportedly told her he was going to get his car and run her over.

Surveillance video from inside the store and from Bingo Tire auto shop next door shows a Verizon worker following him out and snapping a photo of his license plate.

Then, the man gets in his car and seconds later, crashes through the glass wall into the store, barely missing employees. The car then reverses and speeds off.

Surveillance video indicated that his car had Texas tags on it.

