Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police

Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road.

Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.

The men then got back in the vehicle and fled the area.

Police say multiple rounds struck and entered the home. A street sign pole was also struck.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.