Shots fired during bank robbery in Wheaton, police say
SILVER SPING, Md. - Authorities say a suspect fired shots during a bank robbery in Montgomery County Friday.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of University Boulevard West in Wheaton.
Police say the suspect was armed with a firearm and fired shots before she stole property and fled the scene.
No one was injured. No arrests have been made.
The investigation is continuing at this time.
Advertisement