Shots fired during bank robbery in Wheaton, police say

Authorities say a suspect fired shots during a bank robbery in Montgomery County Friday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of University Boulevard West in Wheaton.

Police say the suspect was armed with a firearm and fired shots before she stole property and fled the scene.

No one was injured. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is continuing at this time.