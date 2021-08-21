Shots fired during attempted robbery of armored truck in Prince George's County
BRANDYWINE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County say shots were fired during the attempted robbery of an armored truck Saturday morning.
The attempted robbery happened around 11:44 a.m. Saturday outside a Costco store on Crain Highway in Brandywine.
No injuries were reported.
Police did not immediately have a description of the suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.