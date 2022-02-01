Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired at officer following vehicle crash in Olney, police say

Authorities say a person is in custody after firing shots at an officer Tuesday in Montgomery County.

The incident began around 9:40 a.m. at the scene of a vehicle crash on Georgia Avenue near King William Drive in the Olney area.

Officers say they responded and were involved in a foot chase with a person who reportedly fired at them. Police say the person who fired was found hiding behind a house nearby.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.