Shot dead in DC alley: Daughter seeks public's help to find dad's killer

A grieving daughter is asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for her father's death in Northeast D.C.

Herbert Jones, 51, was shot and killed in an alley near the 5100 block of Sheriff Road NE.

His daughter is now speaking out, demanding answers and justice for her father.

Jones' daughter, who wishes to remain anonymous due to concerns about retaliation, described her father as a man who loved dogs, enjoyed rock climbing, and was skilled in home improvement.

She shared that he cherished spending time with his three adult children, including her, and his eight grandchildren. According to her, Jones was known for his sense of humor and adventurous spirit, and he had no known enemies.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Jones' murder.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward to help bring justice to the Jones family.