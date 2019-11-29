Shoppers swarm DMV malls for Black Friday deals

Black Friday shopping got crowds all over the area to pack the stores and the parking lots.

The shopping frenzy got underway at Clarksburg Premium Outlets as many stores flung their doors open before the turkey could even get cold.

For some people shopping on the Friday after Thanksgiving was a first time try.

“It was not worth it, not at all,” said a father of three visiting from Baltimore, “because people were being rude just trying to take a parking spot and I was like, ‘Wow!” ‘

Some people who bundled up for the cold said that holiday shopping isn't just about doorbuster deals, rather it’s more for social shopping

“It’s a moment to be with my family being out there shopping and relaxing actually,” said one woman, “you can buy everything online, and this is just the fun of it hanging out with family and enjoying the rest of the holiday.”

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers are expected to spend close to $731 billion this month and in December, which is a little over 4 percent more than they did last year.

If Black Friday didn’t satisfy the shopping itch there is always Super Saturday.