Shoppers grocery chain to close two D.C.-area stores, sell nine others

article

United Natural Foods Inc. is closing or selling nearly a dozen Shoppers grocery stores in the D.C. area.

The changes are set to occur by February. The company said in a statement that it is looking to focus on its wholesale food distribution business.

"Today's announcement reflects on our commitment to reduce UNFI's retail footprint and marks another step toward transforming UNFI into North America's premier food wholesaler," CEO Steven L. Spinner said in a statement.

The stores are set to close or change hands by February. UNFI did not disclose which grocery chains are taking over the sold stores.

Here's a list of the affected stores in our area:

Stores closing:

10864 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas, Va.

3801 Richmond Highway in Alexandria, Va.

Stores being sold:

3831 Bladensburg Road in Colmar Manor, Md.

4801 Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights, Md.

7051 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Landover, Md.

22599 MacArthur Blvd. in California, Md.

6111 Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, Md.

9274 Old Keene Mill Road in Burke, Va.

6881 New Hampshire Ave. in Takoma Park, Md.

1170 Smallwood Drive W in Waldorf, Md.

2201 Randolph Road in Wheaton, Md.