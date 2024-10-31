Shopper carjacked at gunpoint outside Pentagon City Costco

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday evening in the Pentagon City Costco parking garage and is now sharing her story exclusively with FOX 5's Shomari Stone.

The woman, visibly shaken and with tears in her eyes, told FOX 5 she had just finished shopping at the Costco at Pentagon City, purchasing two pizzas and a pie to celebrate her daughter’s 36th birthday. She said she was in high spirits, excited for Halloween, as she walked back to her car parked on the fourth floor of the parking garage.

Suddenly, two individuals approached her.

One allegedly pulled out a gun, demanding her car keys and pointing the weapon directly at her. "My life is worth more than a car," she said, explaining why she didn’t resist. She handed over the keys, and the carjackers immediately drove off.

Arlington County police were called to the scene, interviewing her and any potential witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the parking lot.

In an emotional interview with FOX 5, the woman described the fear she felt during the encounter. "I’m scared, you know," she said. "The car doesn't... my life is first, then my car, so it's like, so I have to give it up."

She also had a message for her alleged assailants. "I say it's stupid, you know. Because... it’s not worth it to do that, because you know you go to jail, you know, and you know you're going to be there, you know, for years, you know, because what you're doing is wrong. Just don't do that to... especially, you know, to women."

Despite the terrifying ordeal, she said she wouldn’t let it ruin her daughter’s birthday celebration. She expressed gratitude to Costco for giving her two more pizzas and the pie after the incident.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the carjacking to contact Arlington County police.