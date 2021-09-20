2 teens hospitalized after shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News

Newport News police in Virginia said at least two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Heritage High School Monday.

Authorities said the victims suffered gunshot wounds but that their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said one boy was shot in the side of the face and a girl was shot in her lower leg. Drew also said he believe the shooter knew the victims.

Police did not immediately say if anyone else had been injured or if anyone was in custody.

Police said they received reports of active shooters at other schools in the area but said that information is false.

RELATED: Shooting at Russia’s Perm State University leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

Students were evacuated after officers responded to the reported shooting at the school, which is located about 30 miles northwest of Norfolk.

"Police are on scene of a shooting at Heritage High School. Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts," Newport News Police Department said in an online post, shared around 12:15 p.m. local time.

Authorities said parents can meet students at the tennis courts for pick up.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

