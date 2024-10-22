Deadly shooting in Prince George's County under investigation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting in the area of 75th and Landover Road is under investigation in Maryland.
Prince George's County police are on the scene of a morning shooting that has been ruled a homicide. Police continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting and any suspects involved.
There are several road closures in the area, residents are advised to avoid the area.
