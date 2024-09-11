Shooting at Penn Station Shopping Center in District Heights leaves two men injured

article

A shooting occurred at the Penn Station Shopping Center on Marlboro Pike and Silver Hill Road Tuesday, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The incident, according to the department, took place around 4:40 p.m. in the parking lot in front of a Pizza Boli's restaurant.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that two men were shot during the incident.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with what authorities described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

The front window of the Pizza Boli’s was completely shattered, with glass pieces scattered on the ground.

Although the shooting did not happen directly at the restaurant, officials told FOX 5 that a bullet flew approximately 50 yards from the other side of the parking lot, hitting the window.

Samson Olaniran, a delivery driver for Pizza Boli’s, described the chaotic scene. "It was sporadic! PAH PAH PAH PAH PAH," Olaniran said, recalling the gunshots.

He took cover behind a concrete pillar where a bullet struck.

"I don’t know where the gunshots were coming from," he added.

The shooting reportedly originated from the opposite side of the Penn Station Shopping Center, near the liquor and beauty supply store.

The owner of this Pizza Boli’s, Naser Ahmed, expressed frustration and concern over the safety of the area.

"This happens, always! This area is very dangerous," Ahmed said. He recounted a recent incident where someone entered the store with a gun and stole the cash register.

"We are scared. We need the police officers in this area to help us," Ahmed added.

Detectives said they are continuing their investigation into the shooting.