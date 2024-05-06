A man was shot early Monday morning in Northwest, and the suspected shooter was captured on exclusive surveillance footage obtained by FOX 5.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have intensified the search for the suspect and a van bearing Arkansas license plates.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred as the victim was walking along the 2000 block of 8 Street NW, near V Street.

Exclusive footage reveals the sequence of events, captured around 2:30 Monday morning.

Shooting near U Street leaves 1 man injured; suspect caught on camera. Photo via D.C. police

As several women approach a parked van, two men suddenly emerge from the vehicle.

The suspected shooter, sporting a cap, brandishes a firearm and opens fire before everyone in the party swiftly retreats into the van.

D.C. police released a new image of the suspect, identifiable by his hat, beard, and red T-shirt layered under a jacket.

Featured article

Additionally, authorities provided a close-up image of the distinctive van, equipped with tinted windows and unique rims, with a license plate that reads E-X 68732.

The man who was shot checked himself into a local hospital.

Detectives are still investigating whether he was the intended target.



