Shooting near Ocean City Boardwalk early Labor Day morning prompts police investigation

Authorities in Ocean City are investigating a Labor Day morning shooting that happened near the beach town's popular Boardwalk.

Officers say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of N. Division Street and the Boardwalk.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital by Ocean City EMS crews.

No other information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at at 410-520-5136, 410-723-6610 or email at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.