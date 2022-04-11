Shooting near Nationals Park: Second teen arrested for shooting that injured 2 adults, 2 teens

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting with two adult and two teenage victims near Nationals Park.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of P Street SW, one block west of Nationals Park, around 11 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The shooting happened about an hour after the end of the Nationals game against the New York Mets.

MPD officials say the victims were two teenagers and two adults. At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old girl who had non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers then located an adult man also suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds along the Unit block of Potomac Street SW.

Two more victims, an adult man and a 17-year-old boy, were found inside the Navy Yard Metro Station. D.C. Fire officials say the victims ran into the station after being shot.

A 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills, Maryland was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon on Sunday, April 10 in connection with the shooting.

MPD officials announced that a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Southeast, D.C., was arrested on Saturday, September 3. That suspect is also charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.