Shooting near CIA Headquarters in Virginia prompts gate closure

The Brief Shooting near CIA HQ prompts main gate closure. Fairfax County police assist after non-fatal incident. Investigation ongoing.



A shooting on CIA property in Virginia led to the closure of the complex's main gate Thursday, authorities said.

Fairfax County police reported that patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard in McLean around 4 a.m. to assist CIA Police with traffic control following a non-fatal shooting on the property.

Incident prompts gate closure

What we know:

A CIA spokesperson described it as a "security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," adding that it resulted in the temporary closure of the main gate.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.