Woman found shot to death in vehicle in Prince William County apartment complex parking lot
DALE CITY, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a Prince William County apartment complex parking lot early Friday morning.
The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. near Brickwood Drive and Bronson Court in Dale City.
Officials say the woman was 23-years-old and that the shooting does not appear to be random. They say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
The investigation is ongoing.
