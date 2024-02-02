Expand / Collapse search

Woman found shot to death in vehicle in Prince William County apartment complex parking lot

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:40AM
News
FOX 5 DC

DALE CITY, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a Prince William County apartment complex parking lot early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. near Brickwood Drive and Bronson Court in Dale City. 

Officials say the woman was 23-years-old and that the shooting does not appear to be random. They say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

Woman found shot to death in vehicle in Prince William County apartment complex parking lot

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a Prince William County apartment complex parking lot early Friday morning.

Image 1 of 8

Shooting kills woman in Prince William County 