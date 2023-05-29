Shooting claims life of 26-year-old man in Southeast DC

Authorities from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch initiated an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in the Unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old David Daniel Quarles, a resident of Southeast DC.

Responding to reports of gunshots at approximately 4:34 p.m., officers from the Seventh District arrived at the scene and discovered an adult male with gunshot wounds. Despite the response from DC Fire and EMS, the victim did not show any signs of life. The body was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

MPD is asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.