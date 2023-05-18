FOX 5's Shomari Stone is on a weight loss journey and wants to inspire others who are struggling as he once was!

In March 2023, Shomari said his weight ballooned to 299 pounds. He was able to hide the weight gain with baggy clothes, but hated what he saw in the mirror. After doctors warned him of the potential health problems he could face if he continued to gain weight - he knew he needed to make a change.

"I was trying by myself, and I would go to the gym constantly, and the weight was not falling off," he said. "It turned out it was what I was eating." He went to BodyTech Weight Loss and Health in Rockville where they educated him on what - and what not - to eat.

He learned he was addicted to sugar, and cut it from his diet. He added more water, fruits and vegetables. He also began working with a personal trainer.

He started to see results – losing 38 pounds in just 43 days. Other health problem, like sleep apnea and asthma, started to affect him less. He also noticed a boost in daily energy.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Shomari Stone shares weight loss journey

Making the change to healthy eating wasn't easy, Shomari said, adding that his evening work schedule didn't help. "I would get off – and I was still wide awake – and I would start ordering pizzas." His late night eating was so bad, that at one point he had learned the delivery driver's name and would sneak out to pick up the food so his wife wouldn't see!

His advice – don't body shame others who are struggling, and focus on your goals. "The best advice is to look in the mirror and decide what you want to do," he said. "This was something I had to do for myself because this was my health."

"I'm 45-years-old – I've still got a lot of living to do – so I had to get control of my life!"

If he can do it – so can you!