Shirtless prisoner escapes Maryland detention center

A shirtless prisoner who escaped from a Maryland detention center is still on the loose, officials said.

James Cash Gregory, 35, of Washington, D.C. was imprisoned at the Anne Arundel County Jennifer Road Detention Center. Police say he walked off of the Anne Arundel Medical Center campus around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Gregory was last seen around Monroe Street and Bay Ridge Avenue. He was previously seen in the area of Truxtun Park in Annapolis wearing green Detention Center pants and no shirts. He is believed to have changed clothes at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to Annapolis police.