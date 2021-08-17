Sheriff's Office: 15-year-old girl hit by car while crossing street on the way to school
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 15-year-old girl has serious injuries after she was hit by a car while crossing the road Tuesday morning.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the intersection of Leeland Road and Amherst Avenue at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian accident.
The roadway was closed for about an hour and a half while the scene was processed.
The investigation revealed that the 15-year-old student was trying to cross the road at the intersection to get a ride to school with a friend. Unfortunately, she stepped into the path of a Ford Focus headed south on Leeland Road and was hit.
The driver of the Focus stopped at the scene and called 911. The teen was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges are being filed in this incident.