Sheriff's Office: 1 killed, 1 injured in St. Mary's County shootings

One person was killed and another was injured in two shootings in St. Mary's County Monday. Investigators are working to determine if the two cases are connected.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at 7:07 p.m. on June 14, deputies were called to the 21900 block of Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 19-year-old man from California suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on the basketball court. He was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At 7:16 p.m. deputies responded to the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park for another shooting. Deputies located a male victim, age 21 of Lexington Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment and remains hospitalized.

Detectives and crime lab personnel responded to both locations to investigate. At this time, it is unknown if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 475-4200 extension 71950 or the Youth Gun Violence Task Force at (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com