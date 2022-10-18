Shattered glass sculpture of VP Harris at MLK library

A hand-hammered glass image of Vice President Kamala Harris debuted at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library this week.

The sculpture was made by Swiss artist Simon Berger and is titled "Glass Ceiling Breaker."

The broken glass installation pays homage to VP Harris, the "First Woman, Black American and South Asian American Vice President of the United States of America," as written on the plaque underneath the artwork.

Arranged by the National Women’s History Museum, the hammered glass recreation of photographer Celeste Sloman's original portrait of Harris is to "honor a history-making glass ceiling breaker."

"When we set forth to make this homage to Vice President Harris’ accomplishments, we hoped it would resonate and symbolize strength, courage and perseverance," said Amani Duncan, the CEO of BBH USA, a creative agency that commissioned the work.

The hammered glass sculpture will be on display at the MLK Memorial Library until March 2023 according to the DC Public Library.