Sexual assault reported involving juvenile female near Arlington middle school, police say

Police in Arlington are investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred last week involving a juvenile female and two juvenile male suspects.

The incident happened on Dec. 2 around 3:49 p.m. in the 2900 block of S. Glebe Road, a few blocks away from Gunston Middle School.

Police did not confirm what school the victim goes to.

Police determined that the juvenile female victim was walking in the area when she was approached by the two known juvenile male suspects who demanded her air pods.

The victim refused, placed the air pods on her person and the suspects then allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The suspects fled the scene on foot when a witness approached. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes as a petition calling for Arlington Public Schools to increase education on sexual misconduct is picking up steam. It now has more than 36,000 signatures.

The student who started the petition proposed adding prevention-based and awareness programs. They also want to make it easier for students to report sexual harassment or assault to administrators.