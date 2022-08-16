Sexual assault investigation after woman inappropriately touched in Dumfries Walmart

Authorities have launched a sexual assault investigation after a woman reported being inappropriately touched in an aisle of a Walmart in Dumfries.

The incident was reported Saturday around 1 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on Richmond Highway.

A 27-year-old woman said she was shopping when an unknown man inappropriately touched her. The woman chased the man who fled the store.

Police say the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, heavyset, with dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a bright blue t-shirt, red cargo-style shorts, and sneakers.