Sexual assault attempt at Jiffy Lube Live concert under investigation: police

article

The Brief Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are investigating an alleged attempted sexual assault that occurred at Jiffy Lube Live during a concert on Tuesday night. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, said an unknown man implied he had a knife and forced her to a secluded area. The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s with short brown hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and skinny jeans.



Police in Northern Virginia are investigating an alleged attempted sexual assault that took place during a concert at Jiffy Lube Live earlier this week. The incident was reported by a 20-year-old woman who said she was approached by an unknown man who implied he had a weapon and then led her to a secluded area before the alleged assault occurred.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened on September 16 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Jiffy Lube Live, located in Bristow.

According to police, the 20-year-old victim was attending a concert with friends when she was separated from the group and approached by an unknown man. Police say the man implied he had a knife and ordered the victim to a secluded area, where she then consumed an unknown liquid.

The two eventually separated, and the victim was able to rejoin her friends before leaving the venue. The incident was reported to police the following day, prompting an investigation.

The victim, who is not from the area and attends school in another part of the state, suffered minor injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department, the suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 6'0", with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and "skinny" style jeans. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video from the venue.

"We're hoping that we can get this guy identified," Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police Department said. "Whether he comes forward on his own or if we're able to get images out of the public. We're hoping to get him identified so we can get him in for an interview."