Sexual assault at Vienna hotel under Investigation

Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating an alleged sexual assault that was reported Thursday afternoon.

So far, police believe a woman was sexually assaulted at the Courtyard Dunn Loring located at 2722 Gallows Road in Vienna just before 1:30 p.m.

Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

A suspect described as a black male in his late 20s was captured on surveillance cameras in the hotel lobby. Detectives are asking for the community to help identify the man.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.