Sexual assault at Vienna hotel under Investigation
VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating an alleged sexual assault that was reported Thursday afternoon.
So far, police believe a woman was sexually assaulted at the Courtyard Dunn Loring located at 2722 Gallows Road in Vienna just before 1:30 p.m.
A suspect described as a black male in his late 20s was captured on surveillance cameras in the hotel lobby. Detectives are asking for the community to help identify the man.
