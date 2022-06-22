Sex assault suspect caught on surveillance camera in Northwest DC

Authorities say a sex assault suspect was caught on surveillance camera in Northwest D.C. over the weekend.

The incident was reported Saturday, June 18 around 11:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say the suspect approached the victim and engaged in unwanted sexual contact with them before fleeing the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Images show a person wearing dark pants, a white shirt, glasses, and a blue mask.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's tip line at 50411.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by police.