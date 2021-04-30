Severe winds downing trees, creating havoc in the DC area

article

Severe and forceful winds are downing trees and creating havoc throughout the metro D.C. area on Friday.

The winds prompted a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service, but FOX 5 meteorologists stressed that it’s a wind event.

The alert covered much of the greater D.C. area, and was issued around 5:15 p.m.

One FOX 5 viewer sent in a photo of a tree down on Hall Place, Northwest – another viewer spotted a tree split from its trunk on North Glebe Road in Arlington.

