Severe weather, thunderstorms possible Wednesday across DC area; hot, humid temps near 90 degrees

A hot and humid afternoon will bring the threat for severe weather to the D.C. region Wednesday.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says showers and downpours will move through the region during the morning hours.

Afternoon sunshine will bring heat and high humidity that could spark showers and storms by the early evening hours, Grenda says. Futurecast models show an additional threat for showers and pop up storms overnight.

The areas is under a Marginal Risk for weather that could briefly turn severe during the afternoon and early evening with the potential for damaging winds, possible hail and heavy downpours.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Highs Wednesday will reach the upper-80s to the low-90s. Highs temperatures Thursday near 91 degrees with more showers possible. The threat of storms remains in the area Friday as well.

We should see a less humid Saturday with highs near 89 degrees, and a sunny and hot Sunday with temperatures near 91.