It will be a hot and humid Monday across the D.C. region with the potential for strong, scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says our region will remain under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s by the afternoon hours.

Storms begin out west around 2 p.m. and move east toward the D.C. area. The line of severe weather is expected to arrive in the District sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. With it comes the risk for damaging winds, flash flooding and even the chance of an isolated tornado.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Severe weather threat Monday across the DC region

The severe weather threat will continue to move east to the Eastern Shore through 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight.

After a dry overnight and Tuesday morning we could see some isolated pop-up storms by the afternoon tomorrow. Temperatures in the upper-80s by Tuesday afternoon.

Isolated showers possible on Wednesday before a dry and sunny Thursday and Friday. A hot weekend with temperatures in the 90s and the chance for storms.