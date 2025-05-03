Severe weather possible for DC area Saturday

The Brief Saturday is expected to be warm and humid ahead of potential severe weather. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon or evening hours Saturday. The storms could bring hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.



Thunderstorms with the potential to bring hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are on the way for the D.C. area Saturday.

Timeline:

Saturday during the day we're seeing sunshine and humidity, with temperatures in the 80s .

By the afternoon or early evening, a frontal system moving toward the D.C. area is expected to bring some severe weather. Thunderstorms with the potential for hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are on the way.

The highest impact will be to areas to the west of D.C.

Storms are expected to linger overnight into Sunday.

On Sunday, a stalled storm system is expected to develop just west of the D.C. region, potentially bringing more clouds and showers on Sunday. A few of the storms could be strong.

The week ahead brings more chance of showers until Wednesday, when we get a brief dry break with some sunshine.