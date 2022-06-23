Severe weather cuts concert short at Nationals Park

Severe weather Wednesday night impacted a concert at Nationals Park.

Cell phone video from FOX 5's Steve Chenevey shows concertgoers as the storms roll through.

The show, featuring Motely Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, was put on pause due to lightning and then cut short due to the storms.

High water from the storms stranded drivers in the Kensington area of Montgomery County.

In Fauquier County, severe thunderstorms brought flooding, downed trees and power outages overnight and have prompted closures and have blocked many roads with debris Thursday morning.

