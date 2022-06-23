Heavy rain strands vehicles in Montgomery County
KENSINGTON, Md. - Heavy rain and flooding conditions stranded drivers in Montgomery County Wednesday night.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Water flooded Beach Drive between Connecticut Avenue and Kensington Parkway stranding several vehicles.
All occupants were able to escape and no injuries were reported.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
In Fauquier County, severe thunderstorms brought flooding, downed trees and power outages overnight and have prompted closures and have blocked many roads with debris Thursday morning.