Several transportation projects underway in Northern Virginia during COVID-19 pandemic

When stay-at-home orders and social distancing restrictions are eventually lifted your ride around the region could be a lot smoother!

Less traffic, school closures, more telework and social distancing means an ambitious plan to complete roadwork is underway in northern Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia

Virginia’s Department of Transportation is extending lane closures on several projects across northern Virginia, starting Monday.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports Route 66 projects have asked for lane closure extensions, Route 123 over Route 7 Bridge project was only supposed to be nights and has gotten approval to work some days due to lower traffic volume.

Also, FOX 5 has learned, extended lane closures are taking place for the Route 7 Corridor Improvements Project in Fairfax County.

The state’s Department of Transportation says it’s effective today through April 17th

Advertisement

The lane closure hours along Route 7 between Reston Avenue and Jarrett Valley Drive have been temporarily extended.

VDOT says, “due to the significant decrease in traffic as a result of school closures, increased telework and limitations on public gatherings.”

Most of the extended lane closures started today at 8 a.m. and will continue through Friday, April 17 at 5 a.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

VDOT’s project team will monitor traffic conditions and adjust lane closure hours as traffic conditions warrant.

Traffic is minimal across the area and will likely decrease amid Governor Ralph Northam’s mandatory stay at home order issued Monday afternoon.

VDOT says lane closure information is updated weekly on the project web site.

Work during the evening may also be adjusted based on traffic patterns.

