Several Maryland lawmakers denied access to Baltimore ICE facility: 'This is a cover-up'

The Brief Several Maryland lawmakers attempted to visit an ICE facility in Baltimore on Monday. They were denied entry to the facility, leading to much push back. They warned the ICE official there that this was a violation of federal law.



Several members of Maryland’s congressional delegation were denied access to the ICE detention facility in Baltimore on Monday.

They warned the ICE official there that this was a violation of federal law.

What we know:

They had hoped to see inside the ICE detention center and perhaps meet with some of the detainees—as many as two dozen are being held right now. But despite giving advanced notice, things did not go as planned.

"We came here to get answers, and what we were met with was a locked door," Sen. Chris Van Hollen said. "They have a sign up that says ‘welcome,’ but they’re obviously scared for the public to know what’s happening behind those closed doors."

Maryland’s two U.S. senators and three of the state’s House members—all Democrats—let reporters know they intended to visit and inspect the ICE detention center at the federal building in downtown Baltimore today. While most cameras waited inside at security.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 followed the delegation to the sixth floor.

At first, the lawmakers staged a sit-in outside the door that had been shut in their faces.

Then they were told the acting director of the ICE office here would meet them in the hallway. Baltimore Congressman Kweisi Mfume took the lead. He’s a member of the House Oversight Committee.

"We’re here as members of the House and Senate to exercise our congressional authority and responsibility to visit a holding area where people are being detained," he said.

Acting ICE field office director Nakita Baker was having none of it.

"At this time, unfortunately, we will not be allowing any visits to our holding room," said Baker.

She told them higher-ups at headquarters instructed her to deny their visit with detainees brought here by ICE field agents.

"So actually, you’re breaking the law," said Rep. Glenn Ivey.

"Well, this is not a facility. It’s just an office—a field office—where we process detainees," Baker replied.

"But you’re detaining humans here?" Sen. Angela Alsobrooks questioned.

"Well, they come into custody here, yes," Baker said. "They get processed and then they get transferred to another facility. We don’t have detention here."

Mfume then told Baker, "Your refusal to allow us to gain entry is a violation of federal law. You are breaking the law."

And yet, that was that. Entry denied.

Big picture view:

These politicians say the treatment speaks to the sentiment of the Trump administration.

Alsobrooks was fuming.

"This president doesn’t give a rat’s a** about any of us," she said.

"It’s pathetic, really. I mean, we read the law to her so she knows she was breaking the law. In fact, I gave her a copy of the law so she could see it herself, and yet she refused to allow us in and didn’t even answer basic questions like ‘how many people are being held here?’ So it’s a clear violation of the law," Rep. Glenn Ivey said.

"This is a cover-up. That’s what we’re experiencing. Donald Trump says he wants to get rid of the worst of the worst, but the reality is that they’re really snatching up people who pose no threat to the public safety— people who have no criminal histories— and they’re just disappearing them from their communities. And this office is a big part of that operation," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

The lawmakers say they don’t know when they’ll try another visit—noting that the Trump administration’s Department of Justice will be of no help to them, and with the House in recess till September, the Oversight Committee would not be able to do anything till at least then.