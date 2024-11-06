Several MD, VA House races still too close to call

Several House races in Maryland and Virginia are still too close to call on Wednesday.

In Virginia, Democrat Eugene Vindman slightly pulled ahead of Republican Derrick Anderson on Wednesday in the race for the state’s 7th Congressional District. The contest will determine who will replace the seat being vacated by three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans pulled ahead of her Democratic opponent, Missy Cotter Smasal, in the state’s 2nd House District race.

In Maryland, Democrat April McClain Delaney and conservative Republican Neil Parrott remain in a close contest Wednesday in Maryland’s most competitive U.S. House race.

Republicans have won control of the U.S. Senate but control over the House of Representatives is still up for grabs as of Wednesday afternoon.