Vindman slightly ahead of Anderson in race for Virginia’s 7th District

Democrat Eugene Vindman slightly pulled ahead of Republican Derrick Anderson on Wednesday in the race for Virginia 7th Congressional District.

The contest will determine who will replace the seat being vacated by three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

With 99% of the votes counted just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Vindman led Anderson by a vote count of 195,350 to 187,074.

Vindman, a former Army officer, focused his campaign around abortion rights and the threat of MAGA extremism on democracy.

Anderson, a fellow veteran, prioritized being an affable candidate, and centered his campaign around the economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.