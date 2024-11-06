Kiggans pulls ahead of Cotter Smasal in race for Virginia's 2nd House District

Republican U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans pulled ahead of her Democratic opponent, Missy Cotter Smasal, on Wednesday in Virginia's 2nd House District race.

Just before noon, with 99% of the votes counted, the Associated Press reported that Kiggans was ahead of Cotter Smasal 193,458 to 177,720.

The district frequently alternates between Democratic and Republican control. In 2022, Kiggans unseated a Democratic incumbent.

Kiggans focused on issues such as the economy and border security during her campaign. Cotter Smasal prioritized abortion access and defending American democracy following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Both candidates have cited the need to help veterans and addressed the rising cost of living.

