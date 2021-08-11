Several DC area entertainment venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test to attend

Several popular D.C area entertainment venues will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results in order for guests to attend.

In a tweet posted online Tuesday by production company I.M.P -- The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Lincoln Theatre and the 9:30 Club – said that starting Sunday, August 15, all patrons attending events will be required to show proof of full vaccination before entering. If not vaccinated, patrons will need to show negative test results from the past 72 hours and matching photo ID.

The group said proof of vaccination can be a physical vaccine card or a phot of your card.