Several businesses in Northern Virginia remain closed during phase 3

In Northern Virginia, while phase three is underway, hundreds of businesses remain closed for several reasons, including fears about a second wave of the coronavirus. Plus, many are still recovering from the financial loss caused by massive closures during the stay-at-home order.



FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports that of Prince William County’s 1,200 businesses, 300 remain closed, even though they could be open. There are several factors impacting reopening, including eviction, limited or no funds to make payroll, and fears about a COVID-19 resurgence.

"A lot of businesses are still closed and I think a lot of them are corporate chains that don’t necessarily have a plan or are too large to create a plan," said Andrew Elawar.

Elawar is the owner Chrysella Fine Jewelry and Diamonds. He says business was slow at first, but it’s starting to pick up.

Another business owner we spoke with said their restaurant is experiencing a $40,000 to $50,000 drop in revenue a month.

In fact, the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce says the restaurant and hospitality industries are most impacted and face the most challenges sustaining in this pandemic combined with the restrictions.

"People are concerned with what’s going on with COVID-19, which is completely, which is understandable, we’re seeing a resurgence," said Ross Snare, senior director of Operations and Government Affairs, Prince William County Chamber of Commerce.

Right now, the businesses that are surviving and thriving are those able to adapt. We’re told one out of every five businesses will not survive the pandemic.

