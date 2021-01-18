Several arrests made near security checkpoints in DC ahead of inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration there have already been some troubling arrests near checkpoints on Capitol Hill.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts report several arrests were made over the weekend near the secure perimeter in downtown D.C.

After midnight Sunday morning, Watts reports police in the District arrested a Virginia man they say had a visible handgun in a holster. According to Watts, 22 year-old Guy Berry, of Gordonsville, Va., was walking on Massachusetts Avenue, NE only a few blocks from the Capitol. Authorities say Berry is now facing several charges including carrying a pistol without a license.

Nearby on Saturday morning, authorities say a woman stopped at a security checkpoint near Union Station stating she was a member of law enforcement and presented a military challenge coin. Watts reports that police say the woman drove off when she was questioned but was found and now faces charges of false impersonation of an officer.

On Friday, U.S. Capitol Police say they stopped 31-year-old Wesley Allen Beeler of Front Royal around 6:30 p.m. Friday near North Capitol and E streets NE. Authorities say Beeler faces a gun charge in D.C. after being stopped at an inauguration security checkpoint with unauthorized credentials, a loaded handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

In an interview with FOX 5, Beeler says he was lost and asking for directions when he was arrested.