Expand / Collapse search

Pentagon officer killied in line of duty laid to rest Monday

Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 5 DC

Fallen Pentagon police officer laid to rest

A Pentagon police officer who was stabbed to death during an incident at a Metrobus platform was laid to rest on Monday.

(FOX 5 DC) - A funeral was held Monday for a Pentagon officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Mourners and officers lined the street outside St. Barbara's Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, NY for Officer George Gonzalez.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He was killed in a stabbing attack at the Pentagon Transit Center on Aug. 3.

Gonzalez was laid to rest in Queens following the service.