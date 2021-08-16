Pentagon officer killied in line of duty laid to rest Monday

A funeral was held Monday for a Pentagon officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Mourners and officers lined the street outside St. Barbara's Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, NY for Officer George Gonzalez.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He was killed in a stabbing attack at the Pentagon Transit Center on Aug. 3.

Advertisement

Gonzalez was laid to rest in Queens following the service.