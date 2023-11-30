Serious crash causes delays in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A serious crash on the inner loop of I-495 after the I-95 interchange in College Park caused delays Thursday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m.
Images from SKYFOX showed a white van and a silver pickup truck off of the roadway on the shoulder. Both vehicles sustained damage from the collision. Debris was scattered around the crash scene.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is not known.
Serious crash causes delays in College Park