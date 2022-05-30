'Serious and disturbing threats' posted online against Montgomery County high school

The principal at a Montgomery County high school alerted parents Sunday about "serious and disturbing threats" against the school posted Saturday on social media.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Parents and students shared one post with FOX 5. They said a male student wrote that he was bringing a gun and bomb to school on Tuesday to "kill everybody who’s made my life terrible."

In a letter to parents, Winston Churchill High School Principal John Taylor wrote in part: "The posts include statements about violence against the school and specific individuals, and used racial slurs and other inappropriate language. We must take all threats and statements of this nature extremely seriously."

Multiple people, including parents and students, said the boy who posted the now deleted message is a special needs student who has said and posted inappropriate things in the past.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Several students said as far as they know, the teen has never threatened violence before. Still, they said they’re not worried about returning to school on Tuesday based on past interactions with the student.

Montgomery County Police said Sunday in a statement that the threat has been investigated. The statement goes on to say:

"The investigation determined that the student is not in the area and we don’t believe that there is an immediate credible threat. There will be follow-up conducted by MCPD and we will be partnering with MCPS as we move forward regarding this incident. Any discipline towards the student will be handled by MCPS."

The letter to parents from Taylor commended the parents and students who immediately reported the threats.

Advertisement

"We must all work together to ensure the ongoing safety of our school community," the letter reads. "The recent tragedy in Texas is an unfortunate reminder of how seriously we must take school safety. That is why our staff and administration works closely with both the MPD and the MCPS Office of Safety and Security in order to practice, prepare, and train to ensure the ongoing safety of our students and staff. If you or your student has any information about this incident, or any threat made against our school, please don’t hesitate to share with administration and security so we can all stay as safe as possible."