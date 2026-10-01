Serial sex offender found guilty of 12 felony charges in Northern Virginia after previous conviction

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The Brief A serial sex offender was found guilty on 12 felony loitering charges following a previous conviction. Cox faces up to 60 years in prison and is awaiting sentencing in two cases. Cox is still facing 14 additional charges, with a trial set to begin in January 2027.



A serial sex offender was found guilty Thursday on 12 felony loitering charges after a previous conviction prevented him from getting close to children, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington County.

What we know:

Richard Cox, who self-identifies as a transgender woman, faces a maximum sentence of up to 60 years in jail for the new convictions, with each offense carrying a potential sentence of up to five years. The loitering charges were reinstated after the Commonwealth’s Attorney appealed a circuit court judge’s decision to dismiss the charges.

The verdict comes after two convictions were secured against Cox in February 2026 for possession of child pornography. Each of those charges carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail.

Cox is awaiting sentencing in both cases, according to court officials.

Cox’s legal troubles stem from a series of incidents across Northern Virginia. Cox was previously arrested after allegedly lurking in a women’s locker room at a recreation center in Fairfax. Cox went on to face a string of charges following multiple incidents at sports facilities and schools in Arlington County.

During one encounter with police, Cox said their civil rights were being violated when officers asked them to leave the women's locker room.

READ MORE | Suspect accused of lurking in women's locker room, says they identify as a transgender woman

In December 2024, Cox was also arrested at the Barcroft Sports and Fitness Center for trespassing, among other charges. Cox also faced several charges for indecent exposure and indecent liberties after allegedly exposing themselves in a women’s locker room earlier that month.

An investigation linked Cox to an October 21, 2024, incident at Washington-Liberty High School, where a victim reported seeing Cox expose themselves in the women’s locker room. Detectives also uncovered crimes at Wakefield High School’s swimming pool and women’s locker room taking place in October and November 2024.

READ MORE | Virginia sex offender caught exposing themselves at schools and gyms: police

In addition to Thursday's guilty verdicts and the February convictions, Cox still faces 14 pending charges. These include indecent liberties, five counts of indecent exposure, three counts of unlawful presence on school property, and one count of identity theft.

A jury trial for the remaining pending charges is scheduled to begin on Jan. 11, 2027.