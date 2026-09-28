Donnie Simpson remembers media icon, broadcaster Angela Stribling

The Brief Tributes continued to pour in on Monday for Angela Stribling, a pioneering broadcaster and singer who died Saturday at age 58. Known widely for her work on BET and WHUR, Stribling built a career across radio, television, and music. Broadcasting icon Donnie Simpson joined FOX 5 on Monday to reflect on Stribling's life, legacy, and enduring impact.



Tributes continued to pour in on Monday for Angela Stribling, a pioneering broadcaster, radio personality, and singer who touched generations of listeners across the Washington, D.C. region and beyond.

Stribling died Saturday at age 58, according to her husband. Known widely for her work on BET and WHUR, she built a career across radio, television, and music.

Broadcasting icon Donnie Simpson joined FOX 5 on Monday to reflect on Stribling's life, legacy, and enduring impact on the media industry.

"I worked with her for many years at BET, she was part of that fabric," Simpson said. "She was incredible. What a talent. Her biggest talent was just her personality. What a gift God gave her."

Simpson described experiencing mixed emotions following her passing, balancing grief with gratitude for the years they spent together.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: Angela Stribling attends the listening party for "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member Candiace Bassett's debut album at Karma DC on September 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

"You're filled with grief because you lost someone you love, but at the same time, I'm also filled with joy that I had her for as long as we had her," Simpson said. "Hearing you say 58 years old is like so young, but it's not judged by time it's judged by impact. The fact that we're talking about her right now speaks volumes about her impact."

He praised Stribling as a multi-talented trailblazer in radio, television, and music who brightened the days of those around her with an encouraging spirit and unconditional friendship. Simpson added that he found comfort in believing Stribling had reunited with her close friend and late radio colleague Melvin Lindsay, the creator of "The Quiet Storm" format.

"I'm happy that she made it home safely," Simpson said. "God was letting us know from the day He named her, from her birth date, who she was and that she was on loan to us…her voice and her smile will be with us always."

Simpson also highlighted her role as a mentor and inspiration for women in the broadcast industry, noting that her legacy will continue to influence future generations.