Serial groper on scooter wanted for inappropriate touchings on Bethesda Trolley Trail: police

Authorities in Montgomery County are looking for a serial groper who they say inappropriately touched several women along the Trolley Trail in Bethesda.

Police say the first attack happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 on Nicholson Lane. A female victim reported that she was near the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center when the man approached on an electric scooter, knocked her to the ground, and groped her before riding off.

The second attack happened Tuesday, May 23. Police say two females victims reported that they were walking along the same trail when a man on an electric scooter approached them and touched them inappropriately. One of the victims took video of the man as he rode off.

Serial groper on scooter wanted for inappropriately touching women on Bethesda Trolley Trail: cops (Montgomery County Police)

Police describe the groper as a man with a medium build, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, in his 20s or 30s. He has short black hair, and was riding an electric black and gray scooter. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a multicolor rainbow design on the back, black pants and black, red, and white colored shoes.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims who have not contacted police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).