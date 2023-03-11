Howard University men's basketball earns first NCAA tournament bid in decades

article

Get your dancing shoes ready! The Howard University men's basketball team are going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three decades!

The Bison beat Norfolk State University 65-64 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament Championship game in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a thrilling back and forth match up that came down to the last seconds.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - MARCH 11: Jordan Wood #24 of the Howard Bison passes past Dana Tate Jr. #21 of the Norfolk State Spartans during the first half during the 2023 MEAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship at Norfolk Scope Arena on March 11, 2023 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Howard hit two free throws late to take the lead, and sealed the win with a defensive stop in the final seconds.

The win gives Howard its first NCAA men's basketball tournament birth since 1992, which was also the last time before this season that the Bison won the MEAC Tournament and regular season title.

The team will now await to hear on Sunday where they will be playing in the NCAA tournament, beginning next week.